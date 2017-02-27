For Your Information: How To Have Influence and Impact

Michele Scism, ‘The Results Lady’ from Decisive Minds, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the habits to avoid and the four steps to take to have more impact and influence.

Michele believes anyone can influence or make an impact, the secret is doing it right by avoiding mistakes and following her four steps to succeed. The three mistakes to avoid are, not putting yourself out there, being held down by others and not believing in yourself.

Her four steps to have influence and impact come from GUTS.

G – get clear on what you want to do

U – use your resources

T – take action

S – step it up

For more information visit her website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living