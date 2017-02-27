For Your Health: Heart Health With Smith’s Food And Drug Stores

Smith’s Pharmacist Chad Andrew, joined New Mexico Living to talk about heart health screenings at Smith’s Food and Drug Stores.

February is Heart Health Month. The key to preventing cardiovascular or coronary artery disease is managing your risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and high blood glucose. Regular evaluation of your risk factors for heart disease is important because it helps catch potential problems early so you can make changes in your lifestyle, diet and exercise before heart disease develops. For many people, screening results can provide motivation for the hard work of changing less than desirable health habits.

Chad suggests you request a heart healthy screening at your Smith’s Pharmacy. Smith’s pharmacists can check blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol, along with body mass index measurement and an evaluation of your other heart disease risk factors.

For more, visit their website or talk to a Smith’s pharmacists.

