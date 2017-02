RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 400 acres of land have burned in the Lincoln County National Forest.

The Seven Cabins Fire was reported Sunday morning near the Smokey Bear Ranger District. Despite overnight snow flurries, wind an an abundance of fuel in the area caused the five acre fire to consume hundreds of acres.

Containment is currently at 30 percent and additional crews have been called in. The cause of the fire is still unknown.