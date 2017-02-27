Audit reveals thousands in unpaid taxes owed to Eddy County

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Some New Mexico oil companies aren’t paying their taxes — up to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth.

The Eddy County Assessor recently ordered an audit into the all the oil and gas companies operating in the county, and only midway through the audit have already uncovered more than $460,000 in unpaid taxes to Eddy County.

The County Assessor says she believes the problem is that many of these companies don’t understand New Mexico law, and while they may not have to pay certain taxes in Texas, they do in New Mexico.

Each company must pay taxes on not only the land, but permanent fixtures on that land including pipelines and meters. The county recently fought in court for the right to audit these companies, suspecting some weren’t paying their fair share.

The audit firm says it has looked at about two thirds of the companies in Eddy County so far. They are now moving into the part of the county where a high percentage of the companies operate, so they expect to find significantly more money that’s owed.