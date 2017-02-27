Annual Gala asks community to bring out their inner super-hero

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local organization is asking the community to dress us as their favorite superhero all to help out those in need. Casa Esperanza, New Mexico’s House of Hope, is gearing up for their annual Gala For Hope fundraising event. Guests are asked to bring out their inner super hero by dressing up in their favorite costume or even make it a black tie affair for a “Bruce Wayne Gala.”

The night will be full of bidding, dining, and entertainment showcasing our superheroes battling life threatening conditions.

Casa Esperanza houses people from all over the state who have to travel to Albuquerque for medical treatments. Their 28 room home averages at an 84 percent occupancy and provides services such as food and lodging assistance, clinical counseling, and transportation.

The annual Gala helps to run the facility. Each ticket costs $100.

This years event will take place at Hotel Albuquerque on Saturday, 4 at 6 p.m.

For more information on the Gala for Hope, visit Casa Esperanza’s website.