Albuquerque Public Schools board members to decide fate of charter school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At a meeting Monday morning, Albuquerque Public Schools board members will decide if they’ll be adding another charter school to the district. It’s a decision that could determine whether the school stays open or closes for good.

Like many schools in New Mexico, La Resolana Leadership Academy has been through some tough financial times. So much so, that in December, the school was in a $200,000 deficit, and on the verge of closing its doors. The school was able to overcome that deficit by laying off several employees and by tightening their wallet.

During that time, the school was operating under a three-year contract with the New Mexico Public Education Commission. Their contract was set to expire at the end of June. The school then had to make the decision to renew with the state or with APS to continue its operations.

Instead of going to a hearing before the PED, the school has been in talks with APS to operate as a charter school under the district instead.

“Because we found the deficit, we proposed not to renew them which would’ve forced their closure at the end of June but this negotiation would keep them operating again for one more year,” said Joseph Escobedo, Director of Charter Schools at APS.

If they’re able to stay open for one more year, officials say during that time, the school can apply to operate as a magnet school within APS. A magnet school is similar to a charter school curriculum-wise, but operations and finances would be covered by the district.

“They’re going to have an opportunity to apply to be a magnet school and we will go through that review process and hopefully keep the school running in a capacity under APS for the foreseeable future,” said Escobedo.

If the school were to close, nearly 80 students, grades 6 to 8, would be forced to find another school to attend. Escobedo says if that happens, APS would step in to help with the transition.

The decision about La Resolana Leadership Academy will be made at a special APS board meeting being held Monday morning.

There are currently 55 charter schools in the Albuquerque area, 21 are authorized by APS.