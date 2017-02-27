Albuquerque police searching for auto burglary suspects

By Published:
auto-burglary-suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say video shows two credit card thieves after they snatched a woman’s purse.

Video shows the suspects pumping gas at a 7-Eleven and using her money to pay for it.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the burglarized the woman’s car back in January, while she was parked at her son’s school near Menaul and San Mateo.

The thieves stole her purse, with her credit cards and checkbook inside.

“We are going to hopefully match these guys up, and find out who they are, and then a whole bunch of other crimes will be solved because we know there are multiple auto burglaries involved with these guys,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

If you recognize the suspects, call 242-COPS.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s