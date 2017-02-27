Albuquerque police searching for auto burglary suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say video shows two credit card thieves after they snatched a woman’s purse.

Video shows the suspects pumping gas at a 7-Eleven and using her money to pay for it.

The Albuquerque Police Department says the burglarized the woman’s car back in January, while she was parked at her son’s school near Menaul and San Mateo.

The thieves stole her purse, with her credit cards and checkbook inside.

“We are going to hopefully match these guys up, and find out who they are, and then a whole bunch of other crimes will be solved because we know there are multiple auto burglaries involved with these guys,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

If you recognize the suspects, call 242-COPS.