ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Explora Museum is also getting national exposure.

It’s in the running for USA Today’s 10 “Best Museums for Families” award.

Explora takes visitors of all ages on a sensory, hands-on journey through the realms of art, mathematics, science and music.

You can vote for the winner, once a day through March 27. To vote, click here.