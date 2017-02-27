Albuquerque mayor hopes to add new, iconic building to city’s skyline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Berry wants to change the city’s skyline.

The mayor and the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency are hosting a competition for developers to construct a new, iconic building in the heart of downtown that will help revitalize the economy.

Some of the proposed areas include the parking lot near Civic Plaza or the vacant lot across from the new downtown grocery store.

The city says it needs to be a “skyline defining” building that needs to be 360 feet or higher to surpass the current tallest building, the U.S. Eagle building.

“Maybe now’s the time. Every 25 years it seems like we build the tallest building in New Mexico. It’s been about 25 years. Let’s see what people have to say and as a mayor, we just want to put an incentive out there, see if we can kick start that a little bit,” Mayor Berry said.

The city is now taking project proposals through June 30.