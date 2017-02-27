Albuquerque High hoping to be like last year’s 11 seed at state tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ron Garcia and his Albuquerque High Bulldogs will head into the state basketball tournament as an 11 seed. That is, 11 is just a number, just ask Garcia’s brother-in-law.

Rio Rancho head coach Wally Salata took his team into the tournament as an 11 seed last season and emerged with the Class 6A state title. If Garcia can pull off the same feat, there will be a lot to talk about at the family reunion. The Bulldogs started the season as a favorite with some polls picking them as a preseason number one. A slow start and injuries soon saw the Bulldogs struggling.

The team managed to pull themselves together at the right time and are currently peaking and looking like that number one team that started the season.

“The kids are starting to believe in themselves and I think they are finally realizing what the name on the front of their shirt is about, how you got to play hard and play with a lot of pride and desire,” said Head Coach Ron Garcia. “That’s what Albuquerque High is about.”

The Bulldogs have won eight of their last 10 games.

Just last week they won four games in five days, collecting the District 4 tournament title along the way.

“I just feel like we are playing really unselfish,” said forward Marlon Cunningham. “We are playing great team basketball and that is what is going to help us keep winning.”

The Bulldogs first postseason game will be at Cibola High School against the sixth seeded Cougars Saturday at 7 p.m.