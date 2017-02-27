Albuquerque BioPark celebrates International Polar Bear Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – BioPark visitors got a chance to celebrate some of our big, furry friends Monday — the polar bears.

In honor of International Polar Bear Day, zookeepers gave special talks about the bears. They say the animals are facing a major threat from climate change in the Arctic, but that people everywhere, even in Albuquerque, can help.

“You can do things that reduce waste and how much you’re using in your life. Things like turn off your light switches, don’t use so much hot water,” Deidre Linden, zookeeper, said.

Visitors were also invited to stop by the habitat and watch feeding time.