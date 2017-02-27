Albuquerque apartment complex implementing doggy DNA program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local apartment complex is dealing with a stinky situation. Now, it’s taking a creative approach to pick up the mess. They say dog owners who don’t, could find themselves in deep doo-doo.

“I think owners should pick up after their dogs, it’s not that hard to do,” Vincent Perez, Dog Owner said.

But for those who simply refuse, there’s DNA evidence.

Residents at one Westside apartment complex recently got a letter, reading “pet owners are not picking up after their pets, we have implemented a doggy DNA program.”

It’s through PooPrints, a national company that tests dog poop.

“The program works because of the denial factor, nobody will own up to the fact that they didn’t pick up their dog’s poo,” Ernie Jones, PooPrints Representative said.

It’s a fast growing industry. But, this is the first community to use their service in Albuquerque.

“I think for repeat offenders, I think that would be a good thing if you could start tracking people down,” Ann Tomasi, Dog Owner said.

So how does it work? Residents are asked to bring in their pup to get swabbed.

The pooch’s DNA sample is sent to PooPrints.

When new evidence pops up, it tries to match it with a dog in its database.

“This is a way though that people have become responsible, they can’t deny it anymore,” Jones said.

The culprits will face fines, anywhere between $75 and $300 for the foul offense.

But, the program isn’t cheap, around $50 for the initial swab and more fees to find the match.

PooPrints says their clients see an 80 to 90 percent drop in dog owners leaving behind their pet’s waste by simply implementing the program.

They say not only is the dog waste an annoyance, it’s also a health concern since it can spread disease and contaminate the water.