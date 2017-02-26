State Police sends out Amber Alert for 15-year-old girl in Taos

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police sent out an amber alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

They said on Saturday around 6:51 p.m., Cristian Orozco abducted a the girl and were last seen in the area of Santa Barbara Road in Penasco.

Orozco is described as a 21-year-old Hispanic man, 6 feet and 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded jacket.

The missing 15-year-old girl is described as 4 feet and 2 inches tall, 104 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call police.