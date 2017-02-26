Police: woman attempted to steal truck with child inside at batting cages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might say she struck out. Not only does a woman allegedly try to steal a man’s car with his child inside, police said she then goes after him with a bat when he tries to stop her.

According to police, it happened at Los Altos Batting Range Saturday. Jennifer Stroth, 29, is facing five felonies, including kidnapping and attempted robbery.

“These crooks just do not care. They’re going to take your property. They’re going to take your kid while it’s inside that property. The, after the fact, they’re going to try to go after you with a baseball bat and beat you up over it,” said Officer Simon Drobik with the Albuquerque Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, a man left his work truck running in the parking lot of the batting cages — with his son in the back seat. Police said Stroth got into the truck and put it into gear, then the kid’s dad saw what was going on and ran to confront the woman. He managed to put the car in park, but officers said Stroth shifted it into gear again and kicked him in the face.

Investigators say Stroth then stepped out of the truck to steal a baseball bat from a kid practicing at the cages and returned to beat the man with that bat.

The criminal complaint reveals the man was able to put Stroth into a hold and take away the bat. Stroth made a run for it, but police found her soon after. A judge set Stroth’s bond at $50,000 cash or surety.