Police investigate why SUV ran over gas pump causing explosion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an intersection in Southeast Albuquerque plagued by trouble. Now, the area at the corner of San Mateo and Kathryn is making headlines, again, after a car ran over a gas pump causing an explosion at a 7-11, Sunday evening.

Witnesses say they heard two men arguing, then saw a tan-colored Ford Explorer reverse, then charge forward, directly towards the other man. The SUV missed him and hit a gas pump instead, causing an explosion.

KRQE News 13 crews captured video of the SUV crashed into the gas pump– its hood crushed and its windows blown. Police say they are still investigating what caused the SUV to crash into the pump, and say they do not have any suspects in custody at this point.

This is the same intersection the City of Albuquerque plans to build a new police substation. It would be right across the street from the gas station. That substation would replace the one in the Southeast, which is currently the busiest. Councilor Pat Davis said this area is a chronic crime problem. It has been the site of a couple homicides and nearly 300 calls for service in the past two years.