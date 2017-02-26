Lobo Women fall to Wyoming at home on Senior Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball looked to send off 2 of their seniors right of senior day at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit on Saturday afternoon. They hosted Wyoming and started off fast taking a lead. The early charge was led by junior guard Cherise Beynon, who would finish with 18 points.

The seniors would have a good showing as Richelle van der Keijl would tie Beynon for a team high of 18 points and Kianna Keller finished with 4. The Lobos drop to 10-7 in MW play. They are still in the top 5 in the conference and will look to end the regular season on a high note, as they take on San Diego State at their place on Friday at 7:30 pm.