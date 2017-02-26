Lobo Men’s Basketball drops their 3rd straight game on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tale of two halves, that had the Lobos with a chance to hold a lead in the end of both the 1st and 2nd half, but 3 pointers would seal their fate. UNM allowed a staggering 14 three pointers on Saturday afternoon in Wyoming. The Cowboys went on to defeat the Lobos 82-71.

This loss marks the Lobos MW record at 9-8. Their 3rd straight loss had a slow start from both teams, but in the 1st half sophomore Anthony Mathis would play spark hitting a big 3 pointer to energize this UNM team. Mathis finished with a solid 13 points, and the Lobos held a lead with 3 minutes left in the half, but 3 pointers would be their demise as Wyoming took a 7 point lead at the half.

In the 2nd Elijah Brown finally got going, he would finish with 10 points and Sam Logwood would finish with 12, but the stand out for the Lobos on Saturday had to be Juco transfer Connor MacDougall. Big Mac finished with a team high of 17 points, a good performance from him, but not enough.

The Lobos will look to finish out their season with a win on senior night at the Pit. They will host conference rival San Diego State on Saturday with an 8 pm tip off time.