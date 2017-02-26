Lobo Baseball outlasts DBU 6-5 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a 5-2 loss to Dallas Baptist on Friday night the Lobos bounced back on Saturday afternoon beating DBU 6-5. Carson Schneider gets his 2nd win on the bump this year going 6 innings giving up 2 earned runs on 8 hits.

The Game was tied up at 2 heading into the 5th inning, but senior Andre Vigil would open things up after knocking a 2-run home run to right center. His 2nd homerun of the year and the Lobos would get one more run in the 5th making it 5-2.

Things got interesting down the stretch as DBU would out hit UNM 12-8 overall and after making it 1 run game in the 8th getting 2 runs on UNM, score would be 5-4 heading into the 9th. In the top half the DBU killer Luis Gonzalez would add his 3rd hit of the game with an RBI single making it 6-4. Gonzalez finished 3-4 on the day.

DBU would tack on a run in the home half, but Christian Tripp would retire the side, recording his first save. The Lobos are now 4-1 on the season and they will look to take 2 from DBU in this 3 game series. The series finale is on Sunday with a first pitch time of 12 pm MT.