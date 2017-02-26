Hundreds attend Kids Fishing Fair at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Sunday morning was full of both fun and learning at Tingley Beach where kids learned to fish.

The event hosted by the BioPark featured fishing lessons from the Department of Game and Fish and BioPark discovery stations, to teach kids how to be responsible fishers.

The focus of Sunday’s event wasn’t only on fish, it was also a chance for kids to get to know other animals and birds living in New Mexico.

Organizers say about two to three hundred kids turned out for the event.