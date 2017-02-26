House panel approves compromise on payday loans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would rein in the payday and title loan industry in New Mexico is advancing to the next step.

On Friday, the House Business and Industry Committee approved the measure that would ban small loans with payback periods under 120 days.

It would also cap interest rates at 175 percent on certain installment loans issued by lenders that are not federally insured.

Some lawmakers said it is a step in the right direction to address lending practices that target low-income New Mexicans.