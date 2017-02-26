Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Showers, wind and chilly temperatures will impact New Mexico today. A weather disturbance is going to track through the region today.

This weather system is going to bring the chance for spot rain and snow showers across central and western New Mexico. The rain and snow will not be heavy, but some light showers are likely this afternoon. Even Albuquerque will have a shot at a spot shower later this afternoon.

The weak weather maker will usher in more clouds for today keeping temperatures on the cooler side and it will also kick up the wind across parts of the state. The strongest winds today will be felt in southern New Mexico in places like T or C, Silver City, Las Cruces and Alamogordo this is where winds could gust up to 45 mph.

Skies clear out for Monday with slightly warmer temperatures to begin the week. But, the warm up will be short-lived that’s because a stronger storm system will move in on Tuesday, This storm system will bring better chances for mountain snow and rain especially to central and western New Mexico. Temperatures will once again be cooler than normal as this second weather maker moves in. Temperatures won’t warm up much until the end of the week.