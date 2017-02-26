Annual pancake breakfast raises funds for officer survival training program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Saving lives one pancake at a time, at least that’s the goal.

Jim Mcgrane, father of fallen Deputy James McGrane Jr., says 2017 marks the 11th annual breakfast fundraiser with his wife Rita in charge of the pancakes.

The two hold the benefit every year to raise money for the Deputy James McGrane Jr. Officer Street Survival training program so first responders and their departments don’t have to pay for it.

Mcgrane says close to 500 officers participate every year.

Deputy James McGrane Jr. was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2006 by Michael Astorga.

Astorga was found guilty of McGrane’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.