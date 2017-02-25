Pair of inmates facing charges after alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Two inmates could be facing some longer sentences after authorities say they conspired to smuggle drugs into MDC.

36-year-old Jason Hurd is accused of concealing drugs in his rectum after he was allowed out of the jail on furlough.

Bernalillo County Deputies say 23-year-old David Macias coordinated with people on the outside to help Hurd get those drugs.

In court Saturday the judge pointed out Hurd’s long rap sheet.

Pending charges against Macias include two felonies.

Both inmates are being held on $10,000 cash or surety bonds.