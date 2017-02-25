New Mexico school leaders urge lawmakers to restore school funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public school superintendents from across the state are urging lawmakers to restore school funding cuts, even if it means raising more money from taxes.

On Friday, more than a dozen superintendents asked legislators and Gov. Susana Martinez to reach a budget compromise that increases school revenues.

The State Senate is considering a House-approved budget plan that would hold overall school funding steady in the coming fiscal year by collecting $250-million in new taxes and fees.

But, the Governor criticized it and said it was out of touch with New Mexico values.