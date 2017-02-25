Group steps in to help Albuquerque veteran with roof troubles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Relief for one local veteran whose home improvement nightmare is coming to an end.

Mischelle Huling is getting a new roof from local companies through a group called Heroes Walk Among Us.

Huling claims a local roofer ripped her off, leaving her with an unfinished roof. The roofer denies those claims, but when Heroes Walk Among Us heard about Huling’s situation, they decided to lend a helping hand.

Now the group says they’ve found two local roofing companies to donate supplies and services to help.

Huling and her family recently set up a Go-Fund-Me account for more help.