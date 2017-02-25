GOP congressman: Special prosecutor needed for Russia probe

By Published:
Kevin McCarthy, Darrell Issa
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, walks with Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., toward the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 12, 2015. Earlier, President Barack Obama made an 11th-hour appeal to dubious Democrats on Friday in a tense run-up to a House showdown on legislation to strengthen his hand in global trade talks. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump’s team during the campaign.

Rep. Darrell Issa (EYE’-suh) of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

Issa made the comments Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Issa said: “You’re right that you cannot have somebody — a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who is an appointee. You’re going to need to use the special prosecutor’s statute and office.”

It’s unclear whether Issa would have any influence on Sessions. Issa supported Trump during the election, but barely held onto his own seat in November.