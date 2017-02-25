Final cleanup begins on Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish a cleanup effort that was started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2lVklJS) that a Florida-based company has been hired to provide trash removal and environmental cleanup that includes the main Oceti Sakowin camp on the north side of the Cannonball River and the smaller Rosebud camp on the south side. Both are on federal land.

Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border.

About 240 rollout dumpsters have been hauled out of the main camp. Officials believe it will take another equal number of loads to finish the job.