SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to ban drones from flying within 500 ft. of power plants and refineries in New Mexico is headed to its next committee.

On Friday, the Senate Public Affairs Committee advanced the bill.

Under the proposal, drones would be prohibited from flying close to critical infrastructure facilities and from interfering with firefighters battling wildfires.

Opponents questions whether such rules were outside the bounds of New Mexico’s jurisdiction.