Chris’ Saturday Forecast

After a cold morning, temperatures will be a touch warmer this afternoon compared to Friday. More seasonable temperatures will be felt across the state today with Albuquerque making it back into the low to mid 50s while Santa Fe will top out in the mid to upper 40s. Enjoy today because the wind, clouds and showers will be on the increase for Sunday.

Another weather disturbance will move across New Mexico on Sunday. This weather maker will crank up the wind and could trigger some spot showers across the higher terrain for Sunday. The showers won’t be heavy or widespread, but a few are likely on Sunday. The bigger weather story will continue to be cooler temperatures and clouds on Sunday afternoon.

A stronger storm system will move in on Tuesday. This storm will bring better rain and mountain snow chances for the beginning of the week.