Border Patrol agent struck by SUV later found to contain pot

PALOMINAS, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents arrested two Mexican citizens and seized 93 pounds of marijuana found in an SUV which earlier struck an agent who was approaching the vehicle on a highway south of Sierra Vista.

The Border Patrol said an agent was struck on a leg by the SUV after the woman driving it accelerated Thursday as agents approached on foot on Highway 92 near Palominas close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Border Patrol says the driver and a male passenger were apprehended separately several hours later and that the SUV was located Friday near Hereford, which is about five miles from Palominas.

The Boder Patrol says the SUV contained four bundles of marijuana.

The injured agent was released after treatment at a hospital for unspecified injuries.

Identities weren’t released.