Bernalillo County gets hundreds of thousands of dollars for emergency services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is getting much needed funding in the midst of a state-wide budget crisis. The county applies for the Homeland Security Grant Program each year. This year, it was awarded a whopping, $718,000 grant.

“We apply for it every year but this is the first time that we’ve gotten such a large amount, and we’re very excited about it,” said Bernalillo County Emergency Manager Richard Clark.

He says $100,000 is going towards a engine for the helicopter, $576,000 is going to SWAT equipment and training. That includes medical kits and a search light for the helicopter.

“That helps the public because they use that helicopter for search and rescue and firefighting, so that’s a great asset and a great resource that we’re going to be able to maintain in the county,” said Clark.

$30,000 is going to animal services and another $30,000 is going to Emergency Management. Clark says the funding not only means new equipment and upgrades, but it also equals more training.

“That’s what our job is all about– to help them during disasters and during times of need,” said Clark.