ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Chief Gorden Eden responded to the no retrial decision for former Albuquerque police officers Keith Sandy and Dominique Perez.

Chief Eden said, “This was a very difficult event in our community. We have learned much from it. Through our ongoing reform efforts, we strive to be the banner police department in the nation and will continually grow and improve police in Albuquerque.”