Albuquerque recording artist creates ‘countryachi’ music genre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What do you get when you cross country music and mariachi? According to an Albuquerque recording artist, something uniquely New Mexican.

John Wagner started the ‘countryachi’ music genre 20 years ago when he thought to combine country music and mariachi. However, it didn’t take off until recently.

“About six months ago I found them and I thought, maybe somebody would like this stuff,” he said.

Fast forward to now, Wagner is embracing the ‘countryachi’ genre as his own.

“It’s just a blend of all the instruments used by mariachi musicians and country musicians, but it’s been put together with my thinking,” he said.

Wagner, a New Mexico native, said he wanted a sound that could encompass what it mean to be a New Mexican. Blending the two genres of music was his way of doing it.

“A new sound that is a heartwarming, fun sound, of all of the good things about New Mexico,” he said.

Even though the album has been in the works for 20 years, Wagner said he’s happy it’s finally finished and hopes other New Mexicans can take pride in it, as well.

“New Mexico people doing the things they love about New Mexico, and combining them and blending them,” he said.

Countryachi, the album, is in English but Wagner said he’s considering putting out a Spanish version. He has no definite plans on that yet.

To learn more about John Wagner or to browse his albums, click here.