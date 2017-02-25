Albuquerque man arrested, charged with string of armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police say one man’s crime spree has come to an end.

Marco Gonzales-Cordova has been arrested and charged with 12 counts of robbery all involving a knife.

According to the criminal complaint, he hit a handful of businesses including the Giant and the Walgreens on Menaul, as well as the Twisters on Eubank.

The robberies span from mid-January to mid-February.

The state argued that Gonzales-Cordova is a danger to the public and based on the charges, the judge agreed.

Gonzales-Cordova is also charged with attempted robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly trying to rob a Taco Bell Friday.