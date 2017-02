ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshals have added four new names to their most wanted list.

Daniel Benally is wanted in San Juan County. Marshals say he’s accused of beating a victim with a blunt object, sending them to the hospital.

Stuart North, Bobby Herbold and Daniel Romero are also wanted on a number of violations and charges.

If you have any information, call U.S. Marshals.