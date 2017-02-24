Teen charged in Albuquerque man’s death expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens police say was involved in the deadly shooting of an Albuquerque bartender will find out whether or not he will be sentenced as an adult.

Andrew Hubler is one of the six teens police say gunned down Steven Gerecke in his driveway in 2015.

In September, Hubler took a plea deal dropping the murder charges against him.

A judge will determine whether he is sentenced as an adult Friday. If he is, he faces up to 21 years in prison.

Earlier this week, Jeremiah King was sentenced to a 25-year adult sentence he was the trigger man.