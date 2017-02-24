Second suspect in beer pong murder pleads to lesser charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men arrested in connection with a fatal shooting over beer pong has pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

It happened in a neighborhood near Central and Coors a month after New Year’s Day 2016.

Police arrested 24-year-old Luis Delgado after they linked him to the crime using cell phone records.

They say he had been talking with Nathan Ware, the man who got into a fight over beer pong, then opened fire, killing one man and seriously hurting another.

Police say Delgado admitted he was with Ware but denied pulling the trigger.

Delgado pleaded no contest to aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. He faces up to 14 years in prison.