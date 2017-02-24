Santa Fe builder’s sentencing expected Friday after fraud, embezzlement convictions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe builder who cheated victims out of their life savings is expected to learn his fate Friday.

William Kalinowski faces up to 82 years.

In December, a Santa Fe jury found Kalinowski guilty on nine counts of fraud and embezzlement.

KRQE News 13’s investigative reporter, Larry Barker first told viewers about Kalinowski back in 2013.

He was a popular, award winning contractor in Santa Fe, known for his custom, luxury homes.

That is until millions of dollars wound up missing.

Construction projects left unfinished.

Albuquerque Public Schools also faced criticism for hiring Kalinowski five months after being charged with 10 felonies.

He worked for APS while out on bond awaiting trial as a history teacher at LBJ Middle School in Albuquerque up until 2015.