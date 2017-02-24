Parole board denies convicted cop killer probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Adult Parole Board announced Friday that convicted cop killer Merrill Chamberlain has been denied probation after nearly 30 years in prison.

Back in 1987, Officer John Carrillo and his rookie partner John Messimer responded to a domestic violence call at Merrill Chamberlain’s home in the Northeast Heights.

Chamberlain invited the officers inside. As the officers searched the home for a woman, Chamberlain opened fire, hitting Carrillo in the chest, killing him.

Chamberlain, a former Sandia labs physicist, was sentenced to 31 years.

He’s currently serving time at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

He appeared in court last week to see if he would be set free. The parole board announced Friday that Chamberlain will not be released on probation.