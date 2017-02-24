NMSU art students create controversial sculpture of President Trump

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A larger than life sculpture of President Trump is causing controversy. That’s because it’s on full display at New Mexico State University, and to say it’s unflattering of the president would be an understatement.

The sculpture stands nearly 8-feet tall and is on display at the NMSU Art Gallery, and it’s sparking a lot of conversation. But if you take a closer look, the most noticeable part of the President Trump sculpture is his signature hairstyle. It’s a gold-highlighted “dump” made of clay to look like a pile of human waste.

It’s been controversial to say the least, but the students behind it stand by their work.

“I think it’s dead on. It represents what Donald Trump represents to the rest of us, at least as art students, but as possibly the nation,” an NMSU art student said.

Others are not so happy with the way our president is represented.

“Disrespectful because I know a lot of people don’t agree…but thing is he’s still our president,” another student said.

The sculpture is a project of Richard Hesketh’s class. Students were asked to use clay in a non-traditional way and this is what they came up with.

They included various protest signs on a brick wall, a symbol of President Trump’s proposed border wall.

The professor says the piece is definitely causing a reaction.

The sculpture was put on display on Monday which was also President’s Day.

The professor says despite the criticism, he has not been asked to take it down.