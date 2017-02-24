New Mexico PED ‘hopeful’ on new transgender bathroom rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico Public Education Department officials say they are “hopeful” the lifting of federal transgender bathroom guidance will allow school districts to tackle the issue.

Department spokesman Robert McEntyre says state education officials believe transgender bathroom use in public schools should be left to local New Mexico school districts to decide.

The Trump administration has lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The Wednesday decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says he will aggressively enforce laws protecting all New Mexico residents.