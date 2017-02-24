We will be in between weather systems on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. Clouds will increase on Sunday as a week storm pushes in. That storm will have a chance to deliver light snow across the north. The west slopes will be favored for the best accumulations but even those areas should just see light amounts. Monday will be partly cloudy before next storm comes in on Tuesday. Tuesday’s system looks a little more promising for mountain snow and valley rain showers.

Mark's Friday Evening Forecast