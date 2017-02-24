Local team of doctors discover drug to combat chronic aging diseases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local doctor and his team have uncovered new details of the aging process, which is often accompanied by chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, now the team is working on a new drug to help combat those diseases.

The discovery came from studying a G Protein Coupled Estrogen Receptor (GPER) which tells the cell how to respond to estrogen. When the team studied why this worked, they also discovered more about the complex system that cells use to talk to each other by exchanging molecules.

One molecule that cells produce is called a Superoxide and too much of that can be very toxic to a cell causing the cells to get sick and die.

Cells also use another protein called NADPH Oxidase (NOX1) to make Superoxide. Mice that made zero GPER had very little NOX1 and when the team used a drug to make the GPER inactive, cells also didn’t make much NOX1 and the cells with less NOX1 didn’t make as much superoxide either, thus creating a chain of reactions that kept cells healthy.

The new drug used to make GPER is not FDA approved for humans but is currently being developed for use in people.

For more information on the new drug, GPER or NOX1, visit the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center’s website.