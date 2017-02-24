Law enforcement officials tout program for reducing crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico law enforcement officials say a home visiting program plays a big role in reducing crime.

They’ve partnered up with “Parents as Teachers” — a home visiting program that allows them to visit at-risk families in their home.

The parents receive counseling and support on a range of parenting skills. Officials say this early intervention method helps reduce rates of child abuse and neglect, which in turn prevents future crimes.

“By changing parents’ behavior and children’s behavior, the next generation will be a lot safer and a lot able to deal with problems,” Lemuel Martinez, 13th Judicial District Attorney.

Officials say the program also increases public safety and helps families become economically self-sufficient.

