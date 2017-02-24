Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A much cooler start to the day with morning temperatures down to the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. This cooling trend will continue through late day with afternoon highs dropping 5°-15° compared to Thursday – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s across western and central NM (60s for those in the far east/southeast). Spotty showers will favor areas near the northern stateline, but coverage and accumulation will be light. Windy conditions will return to central and eastern NM… with strongest winds found over east-central NM (20-35mph / gusts +40mph). Gusty winds and low humidity (<10%) will combine to enhance fire danger over the Eastern Plains – please refrain from any outdoor burning.

SATURDAY: A mild day across the Land of Enchantment as we await our next storm. Expect slightly warmer temperatures (near seasonal averages), more sunshine and less wind.

SUNDAY: Our next big weather-maker is set to move in late weekend – favoring northern and western NM. Spotty to scattered high mountain snow and low elevation rain is expected, however, accumulation will be light. Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm with highs near to just above seasonal normals.