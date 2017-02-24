In the kitchen for Santa Fe’s Restaurant Week: Plaza Café Southside

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the eighth year the state has showcased the region’s remarkable restaurants with a highly anticipated event.

New Mexico Restaurant Week has helped to boost restaurant business and local restaurants all over the state are participating by offering up their best plates.

Restaurants are encouraged to put their “best food forward” to entice customers from all over the state to visit for the first time or hopefully return.

Eighty restaurants will be participating this year with several new restaurants joining in.

Along with delicious menu items, the restaurants will also be offering fun daytime events, such as mixology classes, demonstrations, and even tastings.

Please note that reservations should be made for both dining and daytime events.

Santa Fe’s New Mexican style restaurant, Plaza Café Southside, is participating in this year’s restaurant week and is sharing how to make their Crispy Avocado Tacos.

Ingredients:

4 – 1/4 avocado slices rolled in cornstarch.

1/2 cup of organic quinoa

1/2 cup poppy seed

1/2 cup sesame seed

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Add water to corn starch, must be thick before rolling avocados Garnish- romaine lettuce, green chile, roasted bell peppers, corn, pickled onions and cilantro

For more information on participating restaurants, visit the New Mexico Restaurant Week’s website.