In The Kitchen: Beignets From Point Grill

Mike White, owner and chef from Point Grill, joined New Mexico Living to make beignets and invite us to their Louisiana Crawfish Boil in celebration of Mardi Gras.

Monday, February 27, and Tuesday the 28th from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m., Point Grill in Rio Rancho, will be celebrating with a Louisiana Crawfish Boil with fresh crawfish being delivered just before the celebration. In addition to the boil, their beignets will be offered to all who come for free.

Recipe for the beignets:

3/4 cup whole milk

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

4 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 1/2 tablespoons sugar

3 1/2 cups bread flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

oil for frying

Confectioners’ sugar to top

Directions:

Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium heat until small bubbles form at the surface. Remove from the heat, add the buttermilk, and then pour into a stand mixer bowl. Whisk in the yeast and the sugar and set aside for 5 minutes. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Mix on low speed using a dough hook until the dry ingredients are moistened, 3 to 4 minutes. Increase the mixer speed to medium and continue mixing until the dough forms a loose ball and is still quite wet and tacky, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set the dough aside in a draft-free spot for 1 hour. Pour oil into a large pot, about 3 inches and bring to a temperature of 375°F over medium heat. Line a plate with paper towels and set aside. Lightly flour your work surface and turn the dough out on it. Sprinkle the top of the dough with flour, gently press to flatten, fold it in half, and gently tuck the ends under to create a rough-shaped round. Dust again and roll the dough out into a ½-inch- to ¹/³ -inch-thick circle. Let the dough rest for 1 minute, cut into 1 1/2-inch squares. Gently stretch a beignet lengthwise and carefully drop it into the oil. Add a few beignets (don’t overcrowd them, otherwise the oil will cool down and the beignets will soak up oil and be greasy) and fry until puffed and golden brown, turning them often with a slotted spoon, for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to the prepared plate to drain while you cook the rest. Serve while still warm covered in confectioners’ sugar.

