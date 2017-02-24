Holm is waiting patiently for appeal decision on her last fight

Holly Holm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has yet to hear anything about her appeal challenging the way her UFC 208 fight against featherweight champion Gernaine De Randamie was officiated.

“I don’t know what they are going to do with it and really, I guess a lot of my intention with a lot of that is just to be able to have a rematch,” said Holm. “I would never want a victory given to me after the fact either because I don’t feel right with that. I just want the opportunity to be able to make it right and fight for it.”

Attorneys representing Holm filed an appeal with the New York State Athletic Commission last week, asking the commission to review the fight using their rules and regulations and adjusting the scorecards to reflect the outcome. De Randamie punched Holm in the face twice after the bell during the fight and was only given a warning. Holm is hopeful she will get a rematch.

She can’t wait to show the fight world what she already knows about herself.

“I don’t doubt myself and my ability with my opponents,” said Holm.” I don’t doubt what I can do. I’m frustrated right now for sure but, that’s just. I mean that’s just natural but, that does not mean that I’m done. I don’t feel done.I feel like I’m still ready to go forward.”

While she waits to go forward, Holm has stayed busy in the gym and with hobbies.

“Just doing like some custom pillows is what I’ve been doing lately,” said Holm. Holm made the pillows as a gift for married friends.

She is no stranger to big hobbies. Her biggest project was a full bedroom set that she built on her own.

