Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Official: Trump adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is preparing to take the stage Friday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. His speech comes after reports that the White House asked the FBI to publicly downplay media reports about alleged contact between members of Trump’s campaign team and Russia intelligence officials. The FBI reportedly refused. The President is also expected to sign another executive order Friday. No other details on what the order entails but we have been awaiting his new immigration and travel ban which the White House has said will come this week.

Full story: Official: Trump adviser asked FBI to dispute Russia reports

2. A bill that would raise New Mexico’s minimum wage is moving forward with bipartisan support after clearing its first hurdle in committee. Right now minimum wage is $7.50. The bill would also allow a training wage of $8 an hour for new employees up to 60 days.

Full story: Bill to increase minimum wage awaits further discussion

3. A much cooler start to the day with morning temperatures down to the teens, 20s and 30s across the state. This cooling trend will continue through late day with afternoon highs dropping 5°-15° compared to Thursday – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s across western and central NM (60s for those in the far east/southeast).

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. An actor’s anti-Trump web cam is down again after it was briefly turned on Friday. Shia LaBeouf posted on twitter early Thursday he was turning it off right after gun shots were fired when a man recited a poem in front of the camera near Central and 6th. Albuquerque police say the shots came from a road rage incident that ended in a crash a block away. Two suspects are in custody.

Full story: Shia LaBeouf cuts live stream after reports of shots fired near exhibit

5. A 14-year-old Roswell boy who’s battling cancer is likely waking up all smiles after an unexpected surprise. Roswell police officers showed up to Irvin Gonzalez’s home along with the SWAT team vehicle. They even gave him a short ride.

Full story: Roswell police pay surprise visit to teen battling cancer

The Morning’s Top Stories