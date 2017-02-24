DA to make announcement concerning Sandy, Perez case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District Attorney Raul Torrez will be holding a news conference Friday at 4 p.m. regarding the high-profile murder case against former Albuquerque Police officers Dominique Perez and Keith Sandy.

Last year’s trial for the former APD Officers over the killing of homeless camper James Boyd ended in a hung jury.

Prosecutors argued Sandy and Perez used excessive force when they shot Boyd in the Foothills in 2014. It was after two full days of deliberating that the jury said they were hung and could not come to a decision.

The decision to retry the case now falls to newly-elected District Attorney Raul Torrez.

KRQE News 13 will be live at 4 p.m. and will provide updates.

